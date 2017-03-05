PSL 2017 closing ceremony kicks off

LAHORE: The closing ceremony for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 kicked off Sunday at Gaddafi stadium in lahore.



Actors Ahmed Ali Butt and Ayesha Omer are hosting the ceremony, with the PSL final between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi set to start at 8:00 pm PST.

Pakistani singing sensation Ali Zafar performed the official anthem of the PSL, Ab Khel Jamay Ga, in front of a full house of over 26,000 spectators who are present to witness the historic game for which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited cricket legends and top civil and military leadership.

Fans took selfies with their favourite stars as players marched around the stadium ahead of the ceremony.