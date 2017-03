KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) parliamentary party meeting was held on Sunday under the joint chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Sindh PPP President, Nisar Khuhro, here at the CM House.



The meeting was attended by PPP MPAs in large number. In the meeting strategy for provincial assembly session being held tomorrow (Monday) was evolved.

In the meeting the business of the assembly was also discussed, it was further stated.