PML-N govt to continue efforts to revive int’l cricket: Zaeem Qadri

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Auqaf & Religious Affairs Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri Sunday said the PML-N government would continue its efforts to revive international cricket in Pakistan.



Talking to the media persons during his visit to FC College parking area and review security arrangements, parking facilities in connection with PSL final match, he expressed the hope that a positive development would emerge to revive international cricket in coming days.

“It is hoped that international cricket will soon be revived in Pakistan,” the minister added.

Qadri said that Punjab Chief Minister, Muhammed Shehbaz Sharif had taken drastic steps regaring security arrangements for PSL final match.

“We are happy that the Punjab government has made excellent arrangements and I am personally impressed with security arrangements”, the minister added.