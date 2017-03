LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi set a modest target of 149 runs for Quetta Gladiators in the final Twenty20 match of the Pakistan Super League 2017 played here at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium, Lahore on Sunday.



Batting first after winning the toss, Peshawar Zalmi made 148 runs for six wickets in the allotted 20 overs with the help of a fine innings by opener Kamran Akmal and late cameo by Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy scored 28 runs not out of 11 balls.