JI launched “Khushal Pakistan Fund” campaign in Karachi

KARACHI: JI Karachi chief Engr. Naeem urges people to donate generously in the campaign to ensure a bright future for Pakistan.



The campaign was formally launched by JI Pakistan deputy chief Asadullah Bhutto Advocate at JI Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the differences between the JI and other political parties, saying that JI believes that politics is synonymous to services, whereas other parties in political arena named corruption, selfishness and following their own monitory interests as politics.

Presenting the examples of Abdul Sattar Afghani and Nematullah Khan, he said that Abdul Sattar served the city in the capacity of mayor for a period spanning on seven long years but he could not purchase his own residence even, set aside building assets and balances. Similarly, Nematullah Khan was elected as city Nazim and by the end of his tenure he had become an icon of honesty.

JI Pakistan chief Siraj-ul-Haq himself had served Khyber Pakhtunkhoa in the capacity of senior finance minister but even his opponents never charged of corruption of a single penny.

He said that the campaign would be run across the country and hoped that it would not only improve the coordination between JI and masses but also would open new doors of era in Pakistan when politics would be based on honesty and service, instead of deception and wasted interests of some families.

JI Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that JI is the only party in the country which follows democracy in letter and spirit. He said that even the supreme judicial forums of the country had declared that only Siraj-ul-Haq would be spared if article 62 and 63 is implemented in its true spirit.

He said that the campaign has been launched and citizens had so far contributed Rs8 million in the fund. He added that camps would be set up in regard with the campaign. He appealed masses to donate generously in the fund raising campaign so as to ensure a bright future for their next generations as well as Pakistan.