Iranian ambassador meets COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mr. Mehdi Honardoost called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa today (Saturday), matters of regional security and mutual interest were discussed, ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public relations, the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pak Army’s contributions towards regional peace and stability.

He also expressed his appreciation for ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad for elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

While thanking the Ambassador, COAS said that Pakistan Army greatly values historical relationship between the two brotherly countries which can never be compromised on any cost.

He said that enhanced Pak-Iran bilateral military to military cooperation will have positive impact on regional peace and stability.—APP