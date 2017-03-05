Indian troops martyr 2 youth in Tral, house blasted

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth and injured many during a 14-hour long military operation in Tral area of Pulwama district.



According to KMS, Indian troops during the violent military operation killed the youth in Hafoo Nazneenpora village of Tral in the district, this morning.

An Indian army official claimed that the youth were killed in an encounter. He said that two bodies of the youth were recovered after the house in which the youth were present was blasted by the forces with mines.

People flouting curfew and other restrictions came out in large number and started protest against the killing of the youth. Many youth were injured in the clashes.

Earlier, an Indian army major, two soldiers and a CRPF trooper were wounded during the operation last night.