Imran hail public’s participation in PSL final

By News Desk -
28

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chairman Imran Khan extended good luck and best wishes for Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, playing Pakistan Super League final in Lahore.

In his message on twitter, Imran Khan also appreciated participation of the public in the closing ceremony and final of the PSL at Gaddadi Stadium here Sunday.

PTI Chief also prayed to Allah Almighty for safety of everyone during the mega event’s final.

