Imran hail public’s participation in PSL final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chairman Imran Khan extended good luck and best wishes for Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, playing Pakistan Super League final in Lahore.



In his message on twitter, Imran Khan also appreciated participation of the public in the closing ceremony and final of the PSL at Gaddadi Stadium here Sunday.

Good luck & best wishes to both cricket teams in the PSL final. Really appreciate the public’s participation. May Allah keep everyone safe. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2017

PTI Chief also prayed to Allah Almighty for safety of everyone during the mega event’s final.