ICSTSI declares successful holding of ECO summit achievement of PM Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (ICSTSI) on Saturday declared the successful holding of ECO summit as an achievement of the Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement issued here, Patron ICSTSI, Shahid Rasheed Butt said that all the member states of the block should strive to achieve the dream of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to make region a successful economic block.

He further said that ECO summit was successful but now all the stakeholders should strive to implement the decision without wasting any time.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that ECO region has a great potential to become hub of economic activities as the Asia is become world’s leader in economic matters.

He said that the region comprising vast land and over half a billion population will become integrated as CPEC will help the motives underlined during the summit.

The business leader said that business community welcome the decision taken in the summit to double trade within short span for which visa and customs facilitation is important while protectionist mind-set is biggest hurdle.

He said that business community supports the Islamabad Declaration and Vision 2025 adopted during the summit which calls for development of transport and communication infrastructure, facilitation of trade and investment, promotion of connectivity with other regions, effective use of energy resources and undertaking measures for making the ECO effective and efficient.—APP