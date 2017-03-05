Good news for UAE residents, winter to continue in March

DUBAI: Winter season will continue to prevail in Dubai with chances of rainy clouds during the month of March, the Dubai Municipality weather forecasts on Sunday.

The average maximum temperature of the month will be 28°C, and the weather will be moderate during the day and cold at night.

The beginning of March will witness the temperature rise gradually until the first week, and relative humidity will also rise with a chance of some fog in the morning. After that the winter weather will continue and there are chances of formation of convective clouds, which may cause scattered rain all over the emirate.

March will also see wind blow from the north-eastern direction with moderate speed most of the days and sometimes from south-west direction too. Normal sea conditions are expected in the coastal regions.

The updates are provided through a monitoring and forecasting system of “Najm Suhail,” an app that was launched by Dubai Municipality for weather monitoring of the city of Dubai.

The app is made up of 16 monitoring stations that collect all air, marine and meteorological data. The monitoring cameras cover the emirate and all the main roads on a regular basis.

The sensors at the stations monitor the instantaneous data in a systematic and sustained way round the clock and send and store the data in a database to be used in the operations for predicting fog and sandstorms.