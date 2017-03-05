Good News: Do this one thing and get 50% off Dubai flights

DUBAI: With winter close to coming to an end, many Dubai residents are already planning their annual “summer getaway”. Residents fly out of the emirate during summer and the airlines know that. That is why it can be quite difficult to get a cheap flight out of Dubai towards certain locations.

But what if we tell you that you can fly for less – extremely less during the summer months?

If we’ve got your ears and eyes’ attention, what if we also tell you that you only need to do just one little thing to get extreme discounts? Good deal right?

Because that is certainly the case with local airline Flydubai that is offering a MASSIVE 50% discount off one-way AND return fares. The icing on the cake is that the sale is applicable to both Economy and Business Class flights.

According to their website, all one needs to do is to login to their OPEN rewards account with flydubai and start booking discounted flights. If you don’t have one, however, you can easily register for a new account and enjoy the extremely low rates they have on offer. How low do you ask? We’re talking about flights for as low as Dh500. Don’t believe us? Here are some of our picks of the best destinations you can go to this summer:

Like Dubai, Doha is rising as a state of the art city. Yes, it’s the same urban space but who doesn’t want a different view? If you really want to, Doha has some interesting places to see such as Katara Cultural Village and the Museum of Islamic Art.

Tbilisi – Dh630

A favourite among Dubai expats, there’s no denying the Georgian capital is a nice place. Enjoy chai or Turkish coffee in the many cafes around the capital. You can even head outside the capital to see the majestic Black Sea coast.

Kathmandu – Dh683

Whether you plan to scale Everest or not, it cannot be denied that Kathmandu is a city breathing with life. Experience a city that is continuously rising from the ashes of the earthquake that hit it. You’ll also enjoy the warmth and hospitality of Nepalis.

Prague – Dh970

Europe on a budget? Yes you can! Named as one of the most visited cities in the world, visiting Prague is like diving right into a colouring book. Enjoy the city’s vibrant colours while you cosy up with cool European breeze.