Cricket promotes friendly ties among countries: Javed Hashmi

MULTAN: Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi Sunday said that cricket was best way to promote friendly relations between countries.



Talking to journalists, he congratulated the Punjab Government and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to restore hustle bustle at cricket stadium, in Lahore.

To a query about Imran’s statement, Hashmi stated that Imran Khan was popular due to cricket game and he should come to stadium in support of cricket.

“Being Pakistani citizen, I invite Imran Khan to watch match at Gaddafi Stadium”, he said.

“It is a matter of pleasure that foreign players are coming Pakistan”, he said and added “We should come up with more support for cricket”.

Hashmi said that he along with his other family members would watch match at stadium as he bought tickets earlier. Makhdoom Javed Hashmi also lauded the decision of Sheikh Rasheed to watch match in Lahore.

To another question about his participation in coming elections, Javed Hashmi maintained that he would contest elections, adding that many political parties were behind him with their party tickets.