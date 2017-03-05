CNIC should be issued to each and every Pakistani, Asadullah Bhutto

By Our Correspondent

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan deputy chief Asadullah Bhutto Advocate has demanded of the government to bring discrimination against ethnic communities, particularly Pakhtun and Bangla-speaking people to an end immediately.

He was addressing a protest demonstration on Saturday outside the Karachi Press Club. The demonstration was held by JI youth wing, Karachi.

Protesters, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the government as well as police and NADRA officials.

Addressing the demonstration, the JI leader said if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif posses a computerized national identity card than the same should be issued to each and every Pakistani. He demanded of the government to shun the policies based on ethnicity.

He warned the government and NADRA high-ups of agitation if they continue to discriminate among various ethnic communities. He urged the government to issue CNICs to Bangla-speaking Pakistanis. He added that arresting Pakhtun people on massive level with out any logic would impose adverse impacts on the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fassad.

Bhutto Advocate also demanded of the Inspector General Police Sindh to purge police of black sheep.

JI Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman also addressed the demonstration.He appealed the premier as well as Chief of Army Staff (COAS)to take notice of what the local authorities are doing in the name of operations in Karachi.