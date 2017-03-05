CAS Open Golf Championship: Munir wins the Title

KARACHI: The 36th Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Open Golf Championship-2017 held at Airmen Golf Course, PAF Base Korangi Creek was won by Muhammad

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman graced the concluding ceremony of 36th CAS Open Golf Championship-2017 as chief guest.

Muhammad Munir won the CAS Open Golf Championship with a gross score of (3) Under-par 285. Munir started first round with 70 gross and lead the Professional Category followed by 71, 70, 74 on day 2, 3 and 4 respectively.

Fourth and the final day round was a nail biting competition between Mohammad Shabbir, Ansar Mehmood and Matloob Ahmed. Matloob Ahmed played a magnificent round of (2) under-par 70 on final day to rise from fourth to second position. Matloob’s gross score was (1) Under-par 287.

Airmen Golf Course is one of the most challenging golf courses in Pakistan that presents tough playing conditions with narrow fairways and numerous bunkers spread all over the course.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, congratulated winners of all the categories in the championship. The Chief of The Air Staff also appreciated the management committee, officials and personnel of Airmen Golf Course for making this event a success.—INP