Zalmi, Gladiators all set for PSL 2017 final showdown

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are ready to go head-to-head in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2nd Edition on Sunday at Gaddafi Stadium.



Leading foreign international players including Peshawar Zalmi’s Captain Darren Sammy, David Malan, Marlon Samuels and Samit Patel have reached Lahore. Pakistani cricketers Shahid Khan Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Raiz are also in Lahore.

However, no foreign commentator is part of the commentary squad in PSL final. Rameez Raja, Wasim Akhram and Waqar Younus would be fulfilling the responsibility of commentary.

The Peshawar Zalmi would not be having the services of star all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi in the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) final due to a hand injury.

Afridi hurt his right hand when he tried to take catch of Kieron Adrian Pollard during the second innings of Friday’s knockout match against Karachi Kings.

He received 12 stitches on his hand after the injury. Gaddafi Stadium, which is located in Lahore, will host final of Pakistan Super League 2nd Edition with having a capacity of 27000 seats.

The well-known and historical Gaddafi Stadium has been given a bridal look through repair and renovation works, carried out during the last few days.

Meanwhile, large size posters of cricket legends have also been decorated and installed at several buildings by Pakistan Cricket Board to honor the services of cricket legends and to promote rising craze of PSL in Pakistan.

The renovation tasks carried out by the administration include dusting, washing, painting and repair of different enclosures.

The staging of PSL final will not only fulfill wishes of cricket fans along with giving strong message to enemies of Pakistan who have failed to terrorise this brave nation.

Pakistan Cricket Board has extended invitations to the prime minister, all governors, chief ministers and former legend cricketers to watch the match. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has ordered deployment of a contingent of Pashtu speaking officers on the occasion of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to facilitate fans coming from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and other parts of the country.

Shahbaz Sharif has also invited students, medical professionals and education administrators for the mega event final. The final of PSL will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Qaddafi Stadium. People are showing great enthusiasm for the long-awaited event.

The Punjab government has taken foolproof security measures as around 11,000 security personnel have been deployed in the vicinity of the stadium to form a layered security cordon, which will include the Pakistan Army, Punjab Constabulary, Dolphin Force, Police Response Unit and Elite Force.

The Counter-Terrorism Department, Police and Punjab Rangers personnel have also conducted mock exercises in major areas of Lahore to get prepared to fight against any untoward incident.