AUCKLAND: South Africa beat New Zealand by six wickets in the fifth and final one-day international in Auckland on Saturday to take the series 3-2.



New Zealand, sent into bat first, were all out for 149 in the 42nd over.

South Africa chased down the target inside 33 overs with Faf du Plessis 51 not out, bringing up his half century and finishing the match with a boundary.

The two sides now head to Dunedin to start a three-Test series next Wednesday.