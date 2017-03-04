Secretary Wildlife Dept Sindh takes notice of mortality of peacocks in Tharparkar

KARACHI: Secretary Forest & Wildlife Department, government of Sindh has taken cognizance of reports of sudden mortality of wild peacocks in District Tharparkar in this connection a meeting was called by Secretary Forest & Wildlife, to ascertain the factual situation, the causes of mortality and possible urgent measures to control its spread.

The Sindh Wildlife Department in consultation with Livestock and Poultry experts and District Administration Tharparkar has dispatched monitoring and rescue teams to different areas of Tharparkar.

Team have reported that the rate of mortality as being reported is very much exaggerated, and the actual reason of the mortality is not Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV) popularly known as RANI KHAIT, but starvation i.e. deficiency of food and safe water due to delayed or little rains.

He further said that the field teams total number of mortality of peacocks since last month in Tharparkar is 35, and majority of it has died because of starvation. 13 sick peacocks have been taken to Wildlife quarantine area and are being given vaccine, and multi-vitamins. After recovery, the peacocks will be released in the jungle.

He further added that the ailing / diseased peacocks may be taken to wildlife offices. The person who brings diseased peacock to the rescue centre will be paid transportation charges.

Or also inform DC Tharparkar Control Room on 0232920899 about presence of any diseased peacock and the same will be picked by field staff immediately.

The team from Nangarparkar has reported sighting of 1492 peacocks and shifting of 03 sick peacocks to the quarantine.

The people of Tharkarpar are requested to cooperate with the wildlife department and report immediately sighting of any diseased peacock in their area and keep diseased poultry away from the peacocks, as healthy peacocks get affected from poultry virus immediately. Poultry vaccines, multi-vitamins, antibiotics and other medicine are available on all the rescue centers and are being administered to poultry and peacocks by the field teams.

Field teams have reported that on 2nd March 2017, in taluka Mithi 450 poultry heads were vaccinated and one dead peacock was buried.

Similarly in Chachro 79 peacocks were sighted and only one sick peacock was found and shifted to quarantine, he concluded. INP