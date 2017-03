LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators have picked five foreign players for the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore on Sunday.



These foreign players will be part of the Gladiators squad which will face Peshawar Zalmi in the final at Gaddafi Stadium.

Anamul Haque – Bangladesh

Sean Ervine – Zimbabwe

Morne Van Wyk – South Africa

Elton Chigumbura – Zimbabwe

Rayad Emrit – West Indies

Beside these Pakistan’s Aizaz Cheema will replace the injured Umar Gul in PSL final.