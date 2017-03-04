PSL final to promote soft image of Pakistan: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: The Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA), Syed Khursheed Shah has said that holding Pakistan Super League final in the country will ensure the soft image of Pakistan, a statement said here on Saturday.

Shah said that peace and development is the need of masses adding that PPP would support incumbent government’s efforts for restoring peace and tranquility in the country.

He said that that peaceful environment should be ensured during the final match of PSL adding that Pakistani nation had strong determination to eliminate terrorism and holding of final match of PSL was a strong message to terrorists that there was no room for extremist mindset in Pakistan.