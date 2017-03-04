Policemen declared innocent in Taimur murder case

ISLAMABAD: The challan of the murder of a man who was gunned down by Islamabad police after evading checkpoint in I-10 sector was presented in the court on Friday.

In the challan, the police has termed the move of the personnel as ‘unintentional’.

It said that the police constable Sami’s firing was not intended to kill Taimur.

The security officer tried to stop a car at a check post and opened fire when the driver didn’t put on the brakes, stated the challan.

The co-accused Tariq has been included in the list of main witnesses whereas the girl who was accompanying the victim has been named as witness on spot.

Policemen and doctors are also in the witness list.

On February 3, Taimur died on spot after police opened fire on the car, he was driving for not stopping it at check post. INP