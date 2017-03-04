Govt not serious to run Senate: Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani on Friday refused to proceed with the agenda of the upper house for the day in protest against the absence of Ministers from the house and adjourned the hearing till Monday.

In his observation, Chairman Senate said the attitude of the government in running the house is non serious and it does not want the house to perform its functions.

Mian Raza Rabbani made the remarks over the absence of Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry from the house to respond to a calling attention notice by PPP’s Senator Kamran Sehr regarding declaring Azad Kashmir as occupied territory in the text books of private schools in Islamabad.

Leader of the House Senator Raja Zafarul Haq informed the chair that Minister of State for Education was out of the country and some other Minister might have been given the responsibility on his behalf. The Staff of the Senate Secretariat informed the Chairman that Minister of State Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was to respond to the notice. When the chairman found the Minister missing, he said the government does not want to run the house and in protest refused to go ahead with the agenda for the day and adjourned the House. INP