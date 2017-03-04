GB to be uniformly benefitted of CPEC: Rafique Rajwana

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has said that Gilgit Baltistan (GB) like other provinces of the country will be uniformly benefitted of game changer China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He stated this while talking to Governor GB Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan who called on him at the Governor House Lahore on Thursday. During the meeting overall law and order situation, political circumstances and other issues relating GB came under discussion.

Rafique Rajwana said that serving the masses is the top priority of the incumbent government and for the purpose it had launched numerous mega development projects.

Not only in the four provinces, CPEC will also open new venues of development and progress in GB, he added. The Governor Punjab said that by grace of Allah Almighty, we will soon overcome all prevailing crises including the menace of terrorism and energy crisis.

Rafique Rajawana said that due to successful and farsighted economic policies of the incumbent government, the country was moving ahead and will be soon standing with most development countries. Speaking on the occasion, Governor GB Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan expressed profound grief over loss of precious lives in recent terrorist attacks across the country.

Condemning the terrorist attacks, he stressed the need of giving message to international community the people of Pakistan are peace loving. Mir Ghazanfar also invited the Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana to visit GB. INP