Dr Asim to open his own TV news channel

KARACHI: Former Petroleum Minister Dr Asim Hussain has said that he would open his own TV news channel soon.



Talking to media persons during appearance at the accountability court here on Saturday, the former Minister, who was in jolly mood said he does not watch cricket matches and can’t say which team would win the PSL final in Lahore.

He said there are many talented players and hoped that Pakistan could form a good team.

Dr Asim Hussain, further said he does not watch TV as it is not available in Jail but when his attention was drawn that he was in hospital, the former Federal Minister said there is no difference between hospital and jail for him.

Dr Asim Hussain a close aide of former President Asif Ali Zardari, has been indicted by an accountability court in Karachi on charges of Rs.462 billion rupees corruption, money laundering and misuse of land of a trust.