CM Murad, Zardari discuss Sindh related issues

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah called on President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and discussed Sindh province related matters with him.

During at Zardari House Islamabad on Friday, Syed Murad Ali Shah presented a report regarding law and order in Sindh to Asif Ali Zardari. They also discussed measures by the Federal Government regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Murad apprised the President PPPP about security measures taken by the provincial government for protection of lives and properties of people. INP