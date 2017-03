BANGALORE, India: Australia were 40 for no loss at stumps against India on the opening day of the second Test in Bangalore on Saturday.



Openers David Warner (23) and Matt Renshaw (15) were at the crease with the visitors trailing India by 149 runs in the first innings at Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Earlier off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed career-best figures of 8-50 to help bowl out India, who elected to bat first, for 189 in the final session.