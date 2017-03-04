At least 61 insurgents killed during counter-terrorism operations: MoD

KABUL: At least 61 insurgents were killed and 33 others were wounded during a series of counter-terrorism operations across the country in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Saturday.



“This joined operation of the Defense Security Forces was held by supporting of the artillery and air forces in Nangarhar, Kapisa, Urozgan, Kandahar, Farah, Zabul, Ghazni, Herat, Takhar, Baghlan and Helmand provinces,” a statement by MoD said.

According to the ministry, 17 were killed in Arghandab district of Zabul and one militant was wounded, while 7 insurgents were killed in Alishing district of Laghman.

“Similarly , as a result of an operation in Balablok district of Farah , and Darqad district of Takhar , 18 insurgents killed , 24 others including 2 commanders wounded ,also , 3 hideouts , 3 motorbikes , 2 PKM Machine guns and 4 AKM machine guns destroyed,” the statement said.

In the meantime, in Talabarfak and Doshi districts of Baghlan, 15 insurgents were killed and 6 others wounded while 4 others were killed and 2 were wounded in Dashte Kabli are of Ghazni province.

“Afghan National Army as nation’s defense force, is ready to give sacrifice to ensure peace and security for people and has strong determination to eliminate terror groups,” MoD added.