Woman among two killed over karokari charges

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Armed men gunned down two including an unmarried woman over karakori charges here on Thursday and escaped the scene of the crime.

Official sources said that the incident took place in Goth Jumma Khan, Nasirabad police station jurisdiction where armed men gunned an unmarried woman (S) and her alleged paramour Shehzada.

The culprits fled after committing the dual murder and the bodies were shifted to hospital where they were handed over to heirs after postmortem.

The police after registering a case into the incident have started the started raids to arrest the culprits.