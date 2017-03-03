Weekly inflation increases 0.53 percent

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation for the week ended on March, 2 for the combined income groups increased by 0.53 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 220.83 points against 219.66 points last week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 2.96 per cent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 increased by 0.40 percent as it went up from 209.89 points in the previous week to 210.73 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs 35,000, increased by 0.45 percent, 0.50 percent, 0.54 percent and 0.58 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 11 items registered decrease, while 16 items increased with the remaining 26 items’ prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included eggs, LPG cylinder, garlic, sugar, firewood, gram pulse, gur, masoor pulse, moong pulse, mash pulse and mustard oil.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, chicken, potatoes, tea (packet), bananas, petrol, diesel, kerosene oil, beef, onions, bath soap, rice (basmati broken), vegetable ghee, mutton, cooking oil and fresh milk.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included wheat, wheat flour, rice (irri-6), bread, curd, milk (powdered), vegetable ghee, salt, red chilly, cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal electricity charges, gas charges, electric bulb, washing soap, match ox and telephone local call.