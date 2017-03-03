SHC orders shut down of alcohol bars across Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the closure of bars selling alcohol across the province.

The court has instructed the authorities to continue shutter down until the formation of proper procedure. In October, 20`16, the Sindh High Court directed the head of the Excise and Taxation Department to begin the process of revoking licences granted to wine shops throughout the province, observing they had been granted illegally. Hearing a petition filed against wine shops operating in the posh neighbourhoods of Karachi, SHC Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah observed that there was no provision under Section 17 of the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979 which allowed granting of general licences to liquor shops to sell alcoholic beverages throughout the year. The SHC order about cancellation of licences of about 124 wine was challeng4ed in November, 2016, and the Supreme Court issued notices to the Sindh government and provincial departments concerned.—APP