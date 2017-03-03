Senator Sirajul Haq to participate in PPP-led APC

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan spokesperson, Ameerul Azeem, on Friday confirmed that JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq will participate in forthcoming All Parties’ Conference (APC) to be organised by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Major opposition party, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), will organise APC on March 04 for holding consultation over expected constitutional amendment for extension of military courts while JI was also formally invited in the APC.

Ameerul Azeem said JI central leadership made decision to attend APC led by PPP. A three-member delegation led by JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq will participate in the event. Other members will comprise JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch and JI’s parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Sahibzada Tariqullah.

The spokesperson said that the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has fully believed in resolution of all national issues through making consensus.

Earlier on February 28, a delegation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by its Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bukhari Tuesday invited Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq for forthcoming All Parties’ Conference (APC) to hold consultation on constitutional amendment for extension of military courts.

The delegation comprised members including Senator Farhatullah Baber, Senator Abdul Qayyum Soomro and Sardar Ali Khan held meeting with Senator Sirajul in Islamabad.

Sirajul Haq was also accompanied by JI parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Sahibzada Tariqullah, JI Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam and JI Islamabad chief Zubair Farooq Khan.