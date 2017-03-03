PM invites China Shipbuilding Company to invest in collaborative projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Friday invited the China Shipbuilding Company to invest in collaborative projects with PNSC and Karachi Shipyard.

He was talking to Mr. Xu Ziqiu, Chairman China Shipbuilding Company who called on him at PM House Islamabad today.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stated that Government has seriously focused on improvement in agriculture, industrial and services sectors.

“In this connection, a number of public sector development programs have been initiated. Economic outlook of Pakistan has altogether changed in the last four years, which is being acknowledged globally. Inflation is continuously on downward trend, whereas Stocks, Foreign Exchange Reserves and home remittances are on the rise”, stated the PM.

Nawaz Sharif stated that Pakistan’s Investment Policy has been designed to provide a comprehensive framework for creating conducive business environment for the attraction of FDI. Pakistan’s policy trends have been consistent, with liberalization, de-regulation, privatization, and facilitation being its foremost cornerstone. “We have adopted a very liberal and investor’s friendly Investment Policy which provides no restriction on remitting capital, profits & dividends”, added the PM.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Sun Weidong Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Mr. Tariq Fatemi Special Assistant to PM, Mr. Mifta Ismail Chairman Board of Investment and other senior officials.