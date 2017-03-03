One dead, another injured in Khuzdar firing

KHUZDAR: Unidentified armed men gunned down one person and injured another here on Thursday and escaped from the scene of the crime.

Police said that the incident took place in Phaishi area of tehsil Wadh in Khuzdar district of Balochistan where unidentified miscreants bullets at two people.

One person identified as Muhammad Zakriya hailing from Dolat Khanzai tribe died on spot in the firing while accomplice Hafeezullah sustained serious wounds.

The attackers escaped from the scene and the body and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Khuzdar.