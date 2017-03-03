Naval Chief calls on Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of the Naval Staff called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Friday.

Matters of professional interest including cooperation between the two services in ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and overall military operations were discussed.

COAS congratulated CNS on successful conduct of recently concluded Naval Exercise AMAN-2017 which was not only an acknowledgment of Pakistan Navy’s standing as a Service in international maritime security regime, but also a national landmark.