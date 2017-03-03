More than 500 Houbara bustards released in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR: At least 500 Houbara Bustards were released in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan for their breeding and rehabilitation on Thursday

According to details, Houbara Foundation received more than 500 houbara bustards as a gift from Abu Dhabi. The foundation said Arab countries have promised to give more birds and deers for the National Park.

As many as 200 houbara Bustards were released in Bahawalpur while more than 300 birds were freed in Rahim Yar Khan for their breeding and to keep the bird from extinction in the areas.

Houbara Research Centre was established a year ago in March 2015 over a vast area measuring 16 km x 4 km of the desert area of Lal Sohanra National Park, Bahawalpur, A larger flock of the species, was released.

The huge park is fenced and guarded to prevent illegal hunting, trapping, trespassing by local communities and their livestock, and to provide a rich habitat to the species.—APP