Investment policy designed to attract FDI: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday said the country’s investment policy had been designed to provide a comprehensive framework for creating conducive business environment for attraction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“We have adopted a very liberal and investor-friendly policy which provides no restriction on remitting capital, profits an dividends,” the Prime Minister said in a meeting with Chairman China Shipbuilding Company Xu Ziqiu, here at PM House.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan’s policy trends had been consistent with liberalization, de-regulation, privatization, and facilitation being its foremost cornerstone.

He said the government had seriously focused on improvement in agriculture, industrial and services sectors and a number of public sector development programmes had been initiated.

He said economic outlook of Pakistan had altogether changed in last four years, which was being acknowledged globally.

He mentioned that inflation was continuously on downward trend, whereas stocks, foreign exchange reserves and home remittances were on the rise.

The Prime Minister invited the China Shipbuilding Company to invest in collaborative projects with PNSC and Karachi Shipyard.

The meeting was attended by Sun Weidong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan; Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to PM; Mifta Ismail, Chairman Board of Investment and other senior officials.