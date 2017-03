HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks retreated in the opening minutes of trade Friday following losses across global markets fuelled by profit-taking.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.66 percent, or 157.39 points, to end at 23,570.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34 percent, or 10.83 points, to 3,219.20 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, gave up 0.29 percent, or 5.89 points, to 1,991.83.