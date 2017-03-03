FIR against Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav lodged, Sartaj tells Senate

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Friday informed the senate that FIR against Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav has been lodged.

He cleared that there is no suggestion under consideration to handover Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) spy to India.

PM’s advisor on Foreign Affairs further said that a case is being prepared against Yadav.

He said that dossier was handed over to UN to highlight Indian involvement in the terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He also said that the prime minister will call the name of Yadav at a proper time.