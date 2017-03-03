Fernando Torres hospitalised after nasty ‘head injury’

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has been hospitalized after nasty ‘head injury’ in the 1-1 draw with Deportivo. However the club say the Spanish international is “stable, conscious and lucid.”

The ex-Liverpool and Chelsea striker fell heavily after an 85th-minute aerial challenge with Alex Bergantinos.

Good news (2/2)@Torres, conscious and lucid, he will spend the night in hospital for observation as per medical protocol. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 2, 2017

The 32-year-old will remain under observation but Atletico confirmed scans showed he has “no traumatic alterations or injuries”.

The Spain international released a statement saying: “It was just a scare. I hope to come back very soon.”

“Thanks to all for worrying about me and for your messages of support. It’s just been a scare. I hope to come back very soon!” F. Torres — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 2, 2017

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Atletico coach Diego Simeone said he was “worried and nervous” when the incident happened.

“We heard the blow from the bench, we saw how he fell and we were afraid,” he said. “We didn’t know if that noise was Fernando’s neck or not.”

Spanish club finished the game with 10 men, having used all three substitutes, but earned a point thanks to Antoine Griezmann’s stunning 30-yard strike.

Deportivo had taken an early lead in Pepe Mel’s first game in charge when Florin Andone capitalised on a poor Jan Oblak goal-kick.

“In the end I do not care about the result,” said Griezmann. “I just want to know what’s up with Fernando and hopefully he’s fine. And he gets back to us soon.”