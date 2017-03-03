COAS visits Multan Garrison

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Multan Garrison today. COAS was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the Corps.

COAS also witnessed training for troops to execute Population Census support plan. He appreciated the preparations and said that Population Census is an important national activity and Army shall extend full support for its smooth conduct.

Later, COAS witnessed combat training exercise of troops at Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges. He complimented troops for displaying excellent training standards for conduct of both conventional and sub conventional operations.

He said that Pakistan Army by virtue of its combat experience over the years is second to none. While talking to officers and troops he also acknowledged their contributions towards internal security. He said that through Operation Radd -ul- Fasaad we will take on all fasaadies and play our part in bringing back normalcy in our country.

Earlier, on arrival at Multan, COAS was received by Commander Multan Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Hidayat Ur Rehman was also present.—APP