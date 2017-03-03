Chad reopens border crossing with Libya

N’DJAMENA: Chad has reopened one of its border crossings with chaos-wracked Libya, having shut it down in January citing a “potential terrorist infiltration”, the government said Friday.



“Given the growing number of our nationals who want to return home, and for humanitarian reasons, we have decided to open a corridor to allow them to cross the border,” Security Minister Ahmat Bachir said.

While the crossing at Wour in the far north of Chad is again open, the authorities are keeping the rest of the 1,400-kilometre (870-mile) border with Libya shut.

On January 5, the Chadian government announced it had closed the border and was boosting its military presence.