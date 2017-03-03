Centre not to be allowed to wind up Textile City project from Port Qasim: CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he will never allow the federal government to wind up Textile City project from Port Qasim. “This project is most important in terms of employment and economy of Sindh.”

This he said while presiding over a meeting Pakistan Textile City Limited (PTCL) here at the CM House today. The meeting was attended by Minister Industries Manzoor Wassan, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch, Secretary Industries Abdul Raheem Soomro and others.

Minister Industries Manzoor Wassan briefing the chief minister said that after federal government Sindh is the largest shareholder in the company with 16 percent shares but it has only one director on the board which is also an injustice. It may be noted that the federal government has 40 percent share, Port Qasim and Pakistan Industrial Corporation have eight percent share respectively and seven other companies hold four shares respectively. Sindh has paid its Rs200 million share for development of the city.

He said that the Sindh government provided land of 1250 acres to PQA in lieu of allotment of land to PTCL which has been established over an area of 200 acres. The PQA issued allotment letters dated August 27, 2006 to PTCL at a cost of Rs1 million per acre. The possession of the land was handed over in 2005.

The chief minister said that the land belongs to Sindh government and PQA cannot retain even after winding up the PTCL. He directed Industries minister to make necessary arrangements to take over the land in case the federal government takes any drastic measure [winding up of the PTCL project] and get ready to file a case in the court for land and other issues.

Secretary Industries Raheem Soomro replying to a question told the chief minister that the federal government feels that the PTCL project was not feasible.

On this the chief minister said that Karachi is a port city and Sindh is a cotton growing province. If textile city is feasibly in Faisalabad and Gujranwala then the city is more suitable in Karachi.

Minister Industries said that there was a Rs3 billion liability against PTCL. Since the PTCL has failed to clear the liabilities of National Bank loan and mark up, PQA ground rent, retention money of the builders and professional fees of NESPAK.

The chief minister demanded the federal government to clear the liabilities and start the project as it was planned. “The project would create 150,000 direct jobs. The project of immense importance cannot be wounded up,” he said and directed Minister Industries Manzoor Wassan to talk to the concerned ministry in the federal government and get it done, otherwise other options would be discussed.—APP