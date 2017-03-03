Ambassadors invited to watch PSL final in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab government on Friday invited ambassadors of different countries to watch PSL final at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Invitation letters have been sent to ambassadors of India, UK, Australia, New Zeeland, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

The provincial government has completed all arrangements is this regard. Moreover, it has been learnt that foreign ambassadors will be given seats in VIP enclosure to watch the final of mega-event.