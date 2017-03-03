14 medical camps set up in Baluchistan areas

LAHORE: Falah e Insaniat Foundation arranged 14 medical camps in different areas of Baluchistan where more than 10,000 patients were treated.

Medical Team of FIF held camps were held in Sibi, Jaffarabad, Dera Murad Jamali, Naseerabad, Sohbat Pur and Jhal Magsi. 26 member Medical team of FIF was led by In-Charge Medical Mission FIF Tariq Massod, comprised of professors, specialist doctors and paramedics.

Team belonged to various districts of Punjab like Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Gujrat, Vehari and Dera Ghazi Khan. They checked up 10,783 patients in 3 days.

Patients were provided free healthcare facilities and medicines worth of hundreds of thousands of Rupees. General medical check-up, blood sugar, blood pressure and other test facilities were also available at these camps.

Tariq Masood said that medical camps were arranged in those areas where medical facilities were not available. He vowed to hold more medical camps in other areas of Baluchistan soon. People thanked FIF for organizing medical camps.—INP