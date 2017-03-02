Saudi man avenges ex-wife with $80,000 road fines

JEDDAH: A woman in Saudi Arabia has been cleared of traffic fines amounting to $80,000 despite her car being involved in offences.

The fines have been transferred to her ex-husband by the Saudi highways authorities.

According to the Al Arabiya, the man, after divorcing his wife, took the car of his estranged wife and committed 375 traffic offences in Jeddah. He did this as revenge against his ex-wife.

The man took revenge shortly after she filed for divorce. The woman was shocked to received huge amount of fines without having driven the car. It was after she explained to the authorities what happened that the fines were transferred to her ex-husband.