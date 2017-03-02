Qaeda confirms coalition strike killed top leader in Syria

BEIRUT: Al-Qaeda has confirmed that top leader Abu Khayr al-Masri, believed to be the organisation’s number two, was killed in an air strike by the US-led coalition in Syria.



In a statement two branches of the militant group, including the powerful Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), called Masri a “hero” and said he was killed “during a Crusader drone strike” in Syria.

A US official said this week that Washington was investigating reports that he had been killed in a US strike in or around the city of Idlib in northern Syria.