New Nokia 3310 won’t work in US, Canada, Australia

A sad news for the lovers of Nokia 3310, which was relaunched earlier this week at the Mobile World Congress, as the new device will not work in some of countries.

The relaunch of Nokia’s 3310 had created lot of buzz. Many people contemplated buying the nostalgic handset but the delight was short lived with this piece of news.

Sadly, Nokia 3310 won’t work in many countries around the world, including the United States, Canada and Australia. The reason for it being the new handset still communicates with networks using the same old frequencies: 900 MHz and 1800 MHz. These frequencies were used for 2G communications that sent calls and texts before internet became the norm.

In many countries, those frequencies have been switched off while few others are gradually switching it off as regulators shut off unused frequencies.

So, for now the Nokia 3310 might only work in countries that support GSM 900 MHz and 1800 MHz that is Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. And it won’t work in countries like North, Central and South America as they primarily use 850 MHz and 1900 MHz.

May be Nokia has a plan up its sleeve to sort this.