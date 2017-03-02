Israeli settler guns down Palestinian in West Bank

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian man was shot dead in the occupied West Bank after allegedly stabbing an Israeli settler, the Israeli military said in a statement.



According to the statement, a Palestinian man armed with a knife allegedly stabbed an Israeli settler, injuring him slightly, in the Teneh Omarim settlers’ community south of the city of Hebron.

“A settler at the scene shot the attacker, resulting in his death,” the army statement added.

Since October of 2015, more than 265 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian violence, according to official Palestinian figures.

Israeli authorities say at least 47 Israelis have been killed by Palestinians over the same period.