Ishaq Dar chairs meeting to review preparations for upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting to review progress of preparations for the upcoming budget for FY 2017-18 here on Wednesday.

The Finance Secretary provided an update to the Minister on the state of preparations for the budget and coordination with different Ministries and departments in this regard. He said that as desired by the Finance Minister, all stakeholders including economic experts, chambers of commerce & industries, business and traders community etc., would be taken on board while finalizing the budget.

He said a proper mechanism for in-depth liaison with these stakeholders had already been devised. He said all budget activities would be undertaken according to the timelines given in the schedule shared with the Finance Minister in the previous meeting on the matter.

The Finance Minister said that, as always, the PML-N government would accord top priority to the well-being of the people in the budget for FY 2017-18.

He added that the budget would also focus on measures for further improving ease of doing business and increasing financial inclusion in the country.

The Minister said that the budget would be finalized keeping in view the primary aim of achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. INP