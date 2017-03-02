Hundreds arrested during crackdown against Afghans, illegal foreigners

KARACHI/LAHORE: Sindh government has launched a crackdown against Afghans and other foreign nationals staying illegally in the province.

According to reports, hundreds of illegal foreign nationals have been arrested across the province and sent to jails. However reports said that jail authorities say that prisoners are more than the capacity and it has become difficult for them to absorb the newly arrested people.

On the other hand, Law enforcement agencies have tightened the screws on terrorists and arrested more than 80 suspects countrywide.

According to details, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) detained two terrorist in Gujranwala who are identified as Ismail Khalil and Zubair.

CTD has recovered explosive material, two detonators and other arms from them. These terrorists have confessed that they had planned to hit sensitive targets.

Security forces conducted search operations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad as well, and arrested 24 suspicious persons including 19 Afghans.

Lahore’s Naseerabad, Model Town and Liaquatabad were raided as well due to security concerns.

Rangers raided Karachi’s Lyari and arrested an activist of gang war. Automatic weapons and foreign currency were recovered from the accused. INP