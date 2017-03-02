Former cricket greats complain for not receiving invitation for PSL final

LAHORE: A number of former cricket greats have complained for not receiving invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board to watch the final of the second edition of the Pakistan Super League here on March 5 at Gadaffi stadium.



Former test stalwarts, Javed Miandad, Sadiq Muhammad, Abdul Qadir, and Sarfraz Nawaz while talking to APP here on Thursday confirmed that they have not been invited to witness the PSL final.

“Though several enclosures of the Gadaffi stadium have been named after us but it was quite unfortunate that the PCB did not extend us the invitation to witness the final”, they said.

“It is not the right way to treat national heroes of the game who had served the game with pride and honour and brought laurels for the country “, they added.

They said PCB was treating them indifferently which was not appropriate and they should be given due respect and regard as they served the national team in the past and put up best their performance and created world records for their country.

“In the present scenario,we consider ourselves as showpiece and we think that PCB only gives respect to the foreign players and ignores its own heroes “,they said.

They said PCB should invite foreign players but at the same time it should not overlook its own former top players and acknowledge their services by inviting them to the final.

“We strongly feel that PCB has forgotten Pakistan cricket history’s legends “, they added.